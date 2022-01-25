Mission Prep's Drew Harrigan named second-team all-state for Sophomores

Mission Prep football had the most historic season in program history going undefeated for the first time in the regular season in 11-man football, beating San Luis Obispo for the first time and getting the program's highest seed in playoffs.

Sophomore Drew Harrigan had a stand-out season at running back and was named second-team all-state for sophomores in the state. Harrigan was second on the Royals squad in rushing with 728 yards with 81 carries on the season. He finished with seven rushing touchdowns.

The future is bright for the sophomore running back with more time left to lead at Mission Prep with the hopes of building off of this historic season for years to come.

