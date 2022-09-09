Watch Now
Player to Watch: Luke Gildred

Posted at 3:34 PM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 18:34:05-04

KSBY's Player to Watch in week three is Santa Ynez senior quarterback Luke Gildred.

Gildred completed the 2021 season completing 118 of 225 passes for 1,535 yards, 19 passing touchdowns, and 3 rushing touchdowns. Now in his senior year, Gildred helped lead his team to a week zero shutout win over Atascadero 35-0. He finished the game with 314 passing yards and 3 touchdowns. In week two, the Pirates topped Morro Bay 59-19. In that match-up, Gildred completed 16 of 18 passes for 254 yards and 3 TDs.

Luke Gildred has committed to play football at Claremont McKenna following graduation from Santa Ynez High School.

