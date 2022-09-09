Player to Watch: Luke Gildred

KSBY's Player to Watch in week three is Santa Ynez senior quarterback Luke Gildred.

Gildred completed the 2021 season completing 118 of 225 passes for 1,535 yards, 19 passing touchdowns, and 3 rushing touchdowns. Now in his senior year, Gildred helped lead his team to a week zero shutout win over Atascadero 35-0. He finished the game with 314 passing yards and 3 touchdowns. In week two, the Pirates topped Morro Bay 59-19. In that match-up, Gildred completed 16 of 18 passes for 254 yards and 3 TDs.

Luke Gildred has committed to play football at Claremont McKenna following graduation from Santa Ynez High School.