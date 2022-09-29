Santa Ynez Athletics fundraises for the Garcia family

SANTA YNEZ — Santa Ynez football is playing for something bigger than football on Friday night. The Pirates will wear pink on Friday for Cancer Awareness Month and to help fundraise for a local pirate family.

Th Garcia family tragically lost former pirate Roberto Garcia Junior who was killed in a vehicle accident in early September. Garcia graduated from Santa Ynez in 2021.

Head coach Josh McClurg says the Go Pink night is a significant tradition for the Santa Ynez football family, for players, coaches, and fans to honor all the women and men who fight cancer.

"We traditionally fundraise for a local family battling cancer but on occasion, other tragic events occur... In these trying times, we do our best to help our community in any way we can. This year, we have experienced the tragic loss of a former pirate. Roberto Garcia Junior. We want the Garcia family to know we stand with them and want to help ease the burden of their loss as their family continues to be an intricate part of the pirate family and community as a whole," McClurg added.

The Santa Ynez booster club will hold a fundraising raffle at the game. You can also donate online on the Santa Ynez football website.