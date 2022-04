Girls sand volleyball launches as a new CIF sport on the Central Coast. Nipomo, Morro Bay, San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles, and Mission Prep will be competing this season throughout the end of May.

Preseason began on Wednesday, April 6th and 42 teams of two student-athletes competed at Pismo Beach. The teams will play every Wednesday at 3 p.m.

There will be no CIF playoffs this season.