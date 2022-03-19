Head coach Jake Goossen-Brown reflects on time at Morro Bay following resignation

After three years with the Morro Bay football program, head coach Jake Goossen-Brown has resigned. Coach Goossen-Brown is taking his talents down south to his alma mater, Notre Dame High School to serve as the offensive coordinator.

He leaves after leading the Pirates to a historic season; winning a CIF Championship, a Southern Regional Championship, and a trip to the CIF State Championship game. He says what he will miss the most is his relationships with his players and the community in Morro Bay.

Best of luck to Coach Goossen-Brown in his next chapter.