Indianapolis 500 race delayed amid severe thunderstorm warning

Indianapolis Motor Speedway delayed the start of the Indianapolis 500 and pre-race traditions Sunday just before noon as a strong storm pushed into the area.

Over 125,000 fans who had already arrived at the speedway were forced to evacuate the grandstands and Snake Pit area.

In a social media post, track personnel said, "Given the proximity of lightning moving toward the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a decision has been made to pause the pre-race ceremonies and move fans out of the grandstands and Snake Pit. Spectators are encouraged to follow the instructions of IMS team members. They should exit the grandstands in an orderly fashion and implement their personal safety plans. The start of the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 will also be delayed. Additional updates on timing will be communicated."

Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles said they would continue to monitor the conditions and it was unclear how long the delay would last.

The brunt of the storm was expected to hit about 12:45 p.m. ET, right when the race was due to begin, The Associated Press reported.