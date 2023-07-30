Josh Jacobs and Nick Bosa not reporting to training camp in hopes of signing new contract extensions

Four players have decided not to report to training camp in the hopes of signing new contract extensions.

Josh Jacobs of the Raiders and Nick Bosa of the 49ers are two of those players.

Things are a little stickier between the Raiders and Josh Jacobs out in the desert heat of Las Vegas, Nevada.

The star running back led the NFL in rushing last season and elected not to report to training camp after he was unable to reach a long-term agreement with the Raiders prior to the franchise tag deadline on July 17th.

According to NFL reports, the Raiders offered Jacobs a deal worth $12 million a year, but Jacobs declined.

It is unclear how much Jacobs is looking for and if he even wants to stay put in the silver and black.

Heading back over to the bay in San Francisco, Nick Bosa is also holding out of 49ers training camp to land a contract extension.

The 25-year-old edge rusher has one more year in his rookie contract before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

According to John Lynch, the team is in good communication with Bosa's player agent and both parties are working diligently to come to an agreement.

Bosa is coming off of a performative season with a career-high 18.5 sacks and was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year.