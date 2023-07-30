Katie Ledecky holds the most career individual world swimming titles, winning her 16th gold medal on Saturday

U.S. superstar swimmer, Katie Ledecky, surpassed Michael Phelps for most career individual world swimming titles after winning her 16th gold medal on Saturday.

The 26-year-old earned her 16th world title after winning in the 800-meter freestyle, finishing with a time of 8:08.87 at the 2023 World Aquatic Championships in Fukuoaka, Japan.

Ledecky also became the first-ever swimmer to win six-consecutive world championships in the same event.

Ledecky defeated Li Bingjie of China, the second place finisher, by 4.44 seconds.

Ledecky tied with Phelps earlier this week on Tuesday when she won the 1500-meter freestyle for her fifth world title in that event.