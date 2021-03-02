KSBY to air Cal Poly Football home games this Spring

Cal Poly Athletics and KSBY-TV announced Monday the live broadcast of all three Mustang home football games this spring.

KSBY-TV and Cal Poly have reached an agreement to televise Cal Poly’s 2020-21 Big Sky Conference games against Southern Utah on March 13, UC Davis on April 10, and Weber State on April 17. The games will air live on KSBY’s digital subchannel, The Central Coast CW 5.

Kickoff for all three games inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium will be 12:05 p.m.

Cal Poly Director of Athletics Don Oberhelman and KSBY-TV Vice President and General Manager Ed Chapuis announced the addition of the three live football games to the television station’s broadcast schedule Monday.

“We are excited to partner with Cal Poly Athletics and Learfield Sports to bring live Cal Poly football to our viewers on the Central Coast again this season,” Chapuis said. “Mustang fans can now see their hometown team even though fans will not be allowed in Spanos Stadium.”

“Our continued partnership with KSBY permits more unprecedented access to Mustang Athletics,” Oberhelman said. “The fact that we have Cal Poly football games televised locally is great for our fans and we are excited that KSBY will keep our fans informed of all the great things going on with Cal Poly Athletics."

KSBY-TV is the official home of Cal Poly Athletics. CW 5 is available for free over-the-air on digital channel 6.2 as well as on cable, satellite, and digital streaming platforms such as Hulu Live and YouTube Live.