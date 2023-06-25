Late Eddie Mack awarded a posthumous degree at Cal Poly commencement on Saturday

Eddie was the first individual champion in track and field program history at Cal Poly.

Eddie won the CCAA long jump title in 1949 and 1950 in his first two seasons at Cal Poly and held the school record for 11 years.

The star also played football for the Mustangs where he was recognized as one of the fastest players in the conference, starring as a running back and kickoff and punt returner.

Eddie was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1950 before he could finish his degree where he served two years in the Korean war

The two-sport athlete spent time as a combat engineer and head of a supply department before being promoted to first sergeant.

Eddie passed away on May 20th at the age of 95.

Claire Mack, Eddie's wife, received the posthumous bachelor's degree in social science on Eddie’s behalf on Saturday, June 17th.

She quoted during the ceremony "He was fast, but he was never fast enough to get away from me."

You can honor Eddie Mack's life by donating to the Edwin D. Mack Scholarship Endowment.