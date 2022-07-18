Local baseball players get drafted by MLB teams

Sunday is a big day for several baseball players with local ties to the Central Coast. Those athletes are Brooks Lee, Dylan Beavers and Drew Thorpe.

The Major League Baseball Draft is currently taking place down the road in Los Angeles at XBOX Plaza.

Normally, the draft is in New York At Studio 42. However, this year the draft is part of the All-Star weekend in Los Angeles prior to the Homerun Derby and All-Star Game.

For Cal Poly Brooks Lee, it was such a special moment having this draft close to home.

Lee got picked 8th by the Minnesota Twins.

“It's awesome, think I'll fit in that system very well,” said Lee. “I can't wait to represent my family and the city of San Luis Obispo and Cal Poly, I'm an old school player just like the rest of the people in my family, so I'm sure I'll fit right in and show them what it's like to be elite.”

Lee had an absolutely incredible career at Cal Poly.

In 2021 he posted a .342, .384, .626 slash line with 10 homers and 27 doubles. This past season Lee hit .357 for the Mustangs in all 58 games crushing 15 homers and 25 doubles.

He had an on base percentage of .462 and a slugging percentage of .664.

On the other hand, Mission Prep alum Dylan Beavers is preparing to call the Baltimore Orioles his home team. He was the 33rd pick in the Competitive Balance Round A.

No word on where Cal Poly Drew Thorpe could land.

More updates will be posted as they become available.