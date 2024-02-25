Major League Baseball players joined the field with Five Cities Youth Baseball for clinic on Saturday in Pismo

For the first time ever, the Legends for youth Baseball Clinic was brought to the Central Coast by the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association. Local baseball players had the chance to learn from some of the best.

“Learning from former big leaguers was something that I didn't get to do as a young kid," current free agent Marcus Walden said. "So I think it's pretty cool to go and do it now.”

Walden is a current pitcher in the majors and made his debut with the Boston Red Sox in 2018 after being drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2007.

“Honestly, if I pitch this season that's really going to help," clinic participant Otto Shroeder said. "I just got to remember what he told me, and I think I'll do good at pitching thanks to him.”

With seven players leading the drills, the rough head count of 80 attendees went through various running, throwing, bunting, and pickle drills, learning the basic fundamentals of the game.

“Just being outside [teaching] the kids, that's always a favorite for me," former first round draft pickDante Powell said. "Coming down here, getting with the guys right now, that's a good thing being out in the sun and and teaching kids just some fundamentals of the game.”

Parents i spoke to said the biggest draw was the fact the event was free, as most clinics can cost upward of $100 dollars.

in his first year as President of Five Cities Youth Baseball, Joey Jonko welcomed the Major League Baseball Player's Association on the diamond in Pismo Beach and there's hope they come back for round two next year.

"It's kind of the first one for this area, for these Major League players to come here through the MLB Players Association," Jonko said. "It's been a great experience and we hope that they come back next year.”