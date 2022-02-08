Malia Ortiz and Issac Baez named Northern Santa Barbara County athletes of the week

Posted at 11:47 PM, Feb 07, 2022

Santa Ynez freshman wrestler Malia Ortiz and Allan Hancock baseball's Issac Baez were named Northern Santa Barbara County athletes of the week.



