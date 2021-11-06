Mustangs Rout Cal State San Bernardino in Saturday Exhibition, 81-57

Led by senior forward Kirsty Brown’s double-double, the Cal Poly women’s basketball team cruised to an 81-57 win in Saturday’s exhibition game over Cal State San Bernardino at Mott Athletics Center.

Brown led all players with 19 points to go along with 11 rebounds. She also had a pair of assists, steals, and blocks. A pair of freshmen guards making their debuts for Cal Poly had strong performances. Sydney Bourland came off the bench to score 17 points while Annika Shah added 12 points. Senior forward Zoe Stachowski nearly posted a double-double, finishing with seven points and 10 rebounds.

After the first quarter ended with the Mustangs ahead by five points, Cal Poly turned up the pressure in the second quarter, holding the Coyotes to 12 points to lead 42-26 at halftime.

The Mustangs opened the third quarter on a 17-6 run to blow the game open and take their largest lead of the game at 59-32.

13 of Cal Poly’s 14 players who played in the game scored as the Mustangs went on to win 81-57.

Cal Poly will now get ready to begin the regular season on the road at Santa Clara on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 5 p.m. The Mustangs beat the Broncos both times they played each other last season at Mott Athletics Center.

Provided by Cal Poly