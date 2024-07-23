3rd Neushul sister is headed to the Olympics in water polo

Three-time National Champion Ryann Neushul of Santa Barbara is headed to her first Olympics as part of the USA's women's water polo team.

"I think it's just about doing everything with intention, reflecting on it, staying present right now and everything we're doing and trusting the training that we've put in for these three hard years leading into the Olympics," Neushul told KSBY News.

She's following in the footsteps of both of her sisters as the third consecutive Neushul to compete on the world stage.

"As much as I love my sisters and look up to them, I think this whole Olympic journey for me is about separating from them and paving my own path," she said.

In 2020, Neushul watched her sister, Jamie, win Olympic gold in Tokyo.

"I had this hunger and this passion because I didn't make it and because it wasn't my time yet that when it was my time, as it is now, I knew I'd go for it and I'd be so ready," Neushul said.

Over two decades, her mother, Cathy Neushul, coached six Olympians, three being her daughters.

"It’s kinda mind-blowing," said Cathy Neushul. "I think our job now has turned from coach to support system. There are a lot of phone calls that come with the valleys and peaks of being a national team player."

Neushul's sisters say that watching their younger sister play is inspiring.

"Ryann has this incredible ability to embrace a moment and meet a moment with, like, full confidence, whether she's, like, ready for that moment or not, she's going to attack it," said Jamie Neushul.

"She has all the tools, so it'll be really fun to watch her display them on the world stage," said Kiley Neushul.

Ryann Neushul says she’s looking forward to living out her Olympic dream.

"The inspiration I feel I'm going to get from all these other athletes and countries and nations coming together — that's what I'm excited for," she said.

Team USA’s first match will be against Italy on July 31.