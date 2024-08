Germany's foursome swam, biked, and ran with gold in their eyes during triathlon's mixed relay race at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Behind them, the United States edged Great Britain in a photo finish for silver.

Cal Poly alum Taylor Spivey ran, swam and cycled in the second leg of the relay. She is the fourth Cal Poly graduate to win an Olympic medal.

View this story and more Olympics coverage here.