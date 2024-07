After struggling defensively earlier this week against Spain, the U.S. held Italy to just three goals in a 10-3 victory on Wednesday, Day 3 of the women's water polo tournament in Paris.

The U.S. was coming off a 13-11 loss to Spain in a rematch of the Tokyo gold medal match. Now 2-1 with two games remaining, they're guaranteed to advance to the quarterfinals.

Team USA's next game is Friday against France.

