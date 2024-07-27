UCSB alum Miles Evans to compete in beach volleyball at the Paris Olympics

"Ever since I was in high school when I first started playing, I told my friends I'd be a professional volleyball player and I’m excited to represent Santa Barbara for sure," said Miles Evans, Team USA beach volleyball player.

The former UC Santa Barbara athlete and partner Chase Budinger will be competing in the 2024 Olympic Games.

Even as two of the top volleyball players in the country, a spot on Team USA wasn’t guaranteed.

"So many ups and downs. This journey has been so stressful but, you know, [I'm] happy to be on the winning side and be able to go represent the USA," Evans said.

But the struggle isn’t over just yet…

"We're the underdogs. No one expects us to win really, so I just want to play free, use the crowd, use the nervous energy and just enjoyment and competitive drive," Evans said.

For coach Dan Waineraich, winning is about the basics.

"I think the communication and the attitude, the effort and remind about the basics. So, in Brazil, we call it 'rice and beans'. That means shuffle, pass your ball and then the game becomes more simple," Waineracih said.

"I hope that we get that gold medal and get to represent Santa Barbara the best way," Evans said.

Win or lose, Evans tells me it's his love of the sport that matters most.

"Go for your dream, even if you don't succeed, you'll be really happy that you gave everything," Evans said.

Evans and Budinger’s first Olympic match will be against France on Monday, July 29.