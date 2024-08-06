Watch highlights from Day 10 of the Paris Olympics

From the pool to the track to the wrestling mat, there was a lot of action on Monday at the 2024 Summer Olympics. Here are some highlights from Day 10 of the Paris Games.

The mixed team triathlon concluded in suitably dramatic fashion after four legs: Germany's Lindemann broke the tape before Team USA's Taylor Knibb raced past Great Britain's Beth Potter:

Simone Biles fell short of a third straight medal on the balance beam, faltering at the end of her acrobatic series and finishing in fifth place:

Team USA rower Justin Best joined TODAY to talk about his gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics and surprised his girlfriend with a proposal on live TV:

Miles Partain and Andy Benesh of the United States knocked off Italy’s Samuele Cottafava and Paolo Nicolai in straight sets, advancing to the Olympic men’s beach volleyball quarterfinals:

Team USA's 149lb wrestler Amit Elor cedes nothing in a "masterful" 8-0 quarterfinal victory over Poland's Wiktoria Choluj in the Grand Palais Éphémère:

Sweden's Mondo Duplantis broke his own pole vault world record for an incredible ninth time after securing gold at the Paris Olympics, clearing a height of 6.25 meters:

Gabby Thomas posted a 21.86-second semifinal in the women's 200m to book her spot in a second consecutive Olympic final:

Team USA used a four-set win over Brazil to keep its redemption tour rolling and move into its seventh appearance in the volleyball semifinals:

The U.S. men's water polo team defeated Croatia on Monday to finish pool play with a win and head to the quarterfinals with momentum as the No. 3 finisher in Group A:

Valarie Allman won her second consecutive Olympic women's discus gold medal, becoming the first U.S. woman in history to accomplish back-to-back golds in the event:

Americans Emma Hunt and Piper Kelly raced in the seeding and elimination heats during the women's speed climbing qualification round. Hunt climbed a personal best time of 6.36 seconds to qualify for the final: