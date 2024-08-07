Watch highlights from Day 11 of the Paris Olympics

A whale stole the show in surfing and Team USA secured more gold on Day 11 of the 2024 Summer Olympics. Here are some highlights.

TODAY looks at some trending moments from the Olympic surfing competition in Tahiti where a whale made an appearance near the competition and Team USA celebrated with the 'chair honor':

Highlights from the American men's performances at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games speed climbing semifinals:

Australian Arisa Trew claimed the Olympic champion title in women's skateboard park after scoring 93.18 on her final run. Japan's Cocona Hiraki and Great Britain's Sky Brown took bronze and silver, respectively:

Team USA crushed Poland in straight sets to advance to its fifth straight semifinal in Olympic women's volleyball:

In fourth place entering the final lap, American Cole Hocker blazed his way down the home stretch to win his first Olympic gold medal, prevailing in the men's 1500m final:

With a win in the Greco-Roman 130kg final, Cuba's Mijain Lopez became the first athlete to win five Olympic gold medals in the same individual event. After the match, he left his shoes on the mat to indicate retirement:

Gabby Thomas led from wire-to-wire in a dominant women's 200m victory, earning her first Olympic medal on Tuesday night at Stade de France. U.S. teammate Brittany Brown took bronze, and Julien Alfred earned silver:

Canadian Camryn Rogers and American Annette Echikunwoke took gold and silver, respectively, in the women’s hammer final. The medal was the first-ever for the U.S. in the event:

Top-ranked Americans Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes were upset by Swiss duo Nina Brunner and Tanja Huberli in straight sets to be eliminated from the Olympic women’s beach volleyball tournament:

Take a look at the full highlights from LeBron James as he helps lead the USA to a victory over Brazil:

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Team USA's 20-year-old Amit Elor becomes the youngest American wrestler to win Olympic gold with her final victory over Kyrgyzstan's Meerim Zhumanazarova:

Mallory Swanson's brilliant through ball lifts Sophia Smith to score a goal in extra time and give the U.S. women's national team a 1-0 lead against Germany in a semifinal match at the 2024 Paris Olympics: