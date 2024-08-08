Watch highlights from Day 12 of the Paris Olympics

From golf to skateboarding to boxing and even a figure skating medal ceremony, there was a little bit of everything on Day 12 of the 2024 Summer Olympics. Here are some highlights from the Paris Games.

A collision in the home stretch caused a massive fall in men's 5,000m heat at the Paris Olympic Games involving Great Britain's George Mills:

Poland's Aleksandra Miroslaw clinches her first Olympic women's speed climbing title after racing up the wall 0.08 seconds faster than China's Deng Lijuan. Miroslaw won Olympic gold with her run time of 6.10 seconds:

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, welterweight boxer Omari Jones of the United States lost his semifinal to Uzbekistan’s Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev. In advancing to this round, Jones secured a bronze medal:

Nelly Korda didn't putt well on what she described as "slower" greens but she managed a 72 and was impressed by the big crowds on Wednesday at Le Golf National:

South Africa's Dallas Oberholzer, 49, and Great Britain's Andy Macdonald, 51, drew standing ovations after throwing down tricks as the two oldest athletes competing in men's skateboard park:

The U.S. figure skating team received gold medals in a Paris ceremony two years removed from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. In the wake of a Russian doping scandal, the U.S. was upgraded from silver to gold in July:

Australian Nina Kennedy cleared a height of 4.90m and took down defending Olympic champion Katie Moon in the women’s pole vault final to win her first Olympic gold medal:

The U.S. is moving on to the men's water polo semifinals for the first time since 2008 after a penalty shootout win over Australia:

The U.S. women's team pursuit squad of Kristen Faulkner, Chloe Dygert, Jennifer Valente and Lily Williams beat New Zealand for gold with a time of 4:04.306:

American Quincy Hall took home the gold in the men's 400m after mounting a furious late-stage comeback to overtake the lead in the final meters. Hall fell behind early but found a second wind in the home stretch to win:

A'ja Wilson put up 20 points and 11 rebounds in another dominant effort as the U.S. women's basketball team had Nigeria put away by halftime to advance to the Olympic semifinals:

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, the United States' Sarah Hildebrandt wins 50kg freestyle wrestling gold: