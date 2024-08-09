Watch highlights from Day 13 of the Paris Olympics

Team USA's women's volleyball and men's basketball teams fought hard to secure spots in their respective gold medal matches. Here are some highlights from Day 13 of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Jamaica's men's 4x100m relay stunningly failed to qualify for the Olympic final. The group of Ackeem Blake, Jelani Walker, Jehlani Gordon and Kishane Thompson ran just 38.45 seconds and missed out by .06:

American climber Sam Watson smashed the world record he set just two days earlier during the small final race in the men's speed climbing final. Watson's 4.74-second run rewarded him with an Olympic bronze medal:

Team USA beat Brazil in a thrilling five-set match to advance to its second straight gold medal match in women's volleyball:

Canada’s Brandie Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes continued their magical run, outlasting Switzerland’s Nina Brunner and Tanja Huberli in a three-set comeback victory to reach the women’s gold medal game in beach volleyball:

Morocco won its first-ever medal at an Olympic men's soccer tournament after thrashing Egypt 6-0 in the bronze medal final at the 2024 Paris Olympics:

Team USA swimmer Katie Ledecky and rower Nick Mead were named the U.S. flag bearers for the Paris Closing Ceremony:

From provocative deck work to mind-blowing acrobatics, relive the best moments of the artistic swimming team event from Paris 2024:

American Tara Davis-Woodhall claimed her first Olympic medal, winning the women’s high jump with a massive leap of 7.10 meters. Fellow U.S. athlete Jasmine Moore took bronze, her second medal of these Olympics:

Letsile Tebogo wins gold in the men's 200m final, defeating bronze medalist Noah Lyles and silver medalist Kenny Bednarek. It's Botswana's first-ever gold and third-ever Olympic medal:

Steph Curry delivered a vintage performance against Serbia in the U.S. men's basketball team's Olympic semifinal on Thursday, pouring in a game-high 36 points on 12-of-19 shooting to lead Team USA to a comeback win:

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shattered her own world record in the women's 400m hurdles, setting a new record and winning her second consecutive gold medal in the event. American teammate Anna Cockrell won silver:

United States star Grant Holloway completed his quest and secured the Olympic crown in the men's 110m hurdles, storming across the line first to win his first gold medal: