Watch highlights from Day 14 of the Paris Olympics

A new Olympic sport debuted Friday at the 2024 Summer Olympics, plus the U.S. men's volleyball team scored a bronze and Team USA's women's basketball team is headed for the gold medal game. Here are some highlights from Day 14 of the Paris Games.

After a tough start to the day, Nelly Korda holed out from the rough in Round 3 of the Olympic women's golf event. Watch the clutch birdie on the seventh hole at Le Golf National:

Snoop Dogg welcomes breaking to the Olympic Games as the sport makes its debut in Paris:

Sport climber Toby Roberts of Great Britain dominated the lead portion of the men's bouldering/lead combined final to win Olympic gold with a total score of 155.2 points:

Team USA swept Italy in straight sets to win the country's sixth ever Olympic medal in men's volleyball, tying the all-time record:

The United States won the women's 4x100m relay after Sha'Carri Richardson came from behind in the anchor leg to take the race. Teammates Melissa Jefferson, TeeTee Terry and Gabby Thomas ran the first legs of the race:

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Japan's Rei Higuchi bests USA's Spencer Lee in the final round for a 57kg freestyle wrestling gold medal:

Adrian Carambula has one of the most unorthodox serves in men's beach volleyball. Watch the Italian's "sky ball" serves from the 2024 Paris Olympics:

Breanna Stewart led all scorers with 16 points and the U.S. women's basketball team rode stifling defense to another easy win and a trip to its eighth straight Olympic gold medal game:

Spain and France played out to an entertaining final, but Spain came out on top with a 5-3 win to claim the gold medal in men's soccer at the 2024 Paris Olympics:

Olivia Reeves was in a class all her own in the women's 71kg competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics, winning the United States' first weightlifting gold medal in 24 years:

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Team USA's Helen Maroulis pins her opponent in 24 seconds to earn bronze in women's 57kg freestyle wrestling. The bronze is Maroulis' third Olympic medal:

Rai Benjamin flew in the men's 400m hurdles, claiming his first Olympic gold medal after finishing second in Tokyo. He cruised past rival Karsten Warholm, who beat Benjamin in Tokyo and holds the event world record: