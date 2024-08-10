Watch highlights from Day 15 of the Paris Olympics

From the soccer field to the basketball court to the track, Team USA took home more gold medals on Saturday at the 2024 Summer Olympics. Here are some highlights from Day 15 of the Paris Games.

See all the grace and beauty of rhythmic gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games:

Team USA's Nevin Harrison fell to Canada's Katie Vincent in the women's C-1 200m in a photo finish that was as close as can be:

With a goal with one second remaining, the Netherlands women's water polo team defeated the U.S. in the bronze medal game on Saturday, ending a 24-year medal streak for Team USA:

American sport climber Brooke Raboutou topped three boulders in the boulder round of the bouldering/lead combined final. Raboutou headed into the lead round 0.4 points behind Slovenian Janja Garnbret:

Lydia Ko added gold to her collection of silver and bronze medals. Watch highlights from the final round at Le Golf National, where Ko also qualified for the LPGA Hall of Fame:

Take a look at every goal the U.S. women's national team scored in the women's soccer tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics:

American Masai Russell claimed her first Olympic gold medal, winning the women's 100m hurdles final in a thrilling finish:

Watch Team USA's athletes go from hopeful children to Olympic stars:

Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen claimed gold in the men’s 5,000m Olympic final with a time of 13:13.66, winning his second Olympic gold medal:

The U.S. men's 4x400m relay team of Chris Bailey, Vernon Norwood, Bryce Deadmon and Rai Benjamin posted an Olympic-record time of 2:54.43 to topple Botswana and Great Britain, who took silver and bronze, respectively:

The U.S. women's relay team of Shamier Little, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas and Alexis Holmes ran a dominant relay in 3:15.27 to take home gold. That time is the second-fastest in history:

Minutes after his late 3-pointer barrage sealed gold for the U.S. men's basketball team, Steph Curry joined Mike Tirico to talk about his performance and the feeling of finally winning his first Olympic gold medal: