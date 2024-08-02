Watch highlights from Day 7 of the Paris Olympics

From track and field to surfing to archery, athletes are competing in a wide variety of events at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Here are some highlights from Day 7 of the games.

Watch as American Sagen Maddalena defeats bronze medalist Qiongyue Zhang of China in a shootout en route to winning silver in the women's 50m 3 positions final in her second Olympic appearance:

Sha'Carri Richardson flew to victory in 10.94 seconds in her first-ever Olympic race, qualifying for the semifinal round of the women's 100m at the Paris Olympic Games:

Caroline Marks stands tall as the lone American on the women's side of the surfing competition as defending gold medalist Carissa Moore was dropped on her final run, sinking her chances of advancing:

The U.S. men's skiff team of Ian Barrows and Hans Henken win bronze with 88 points at the Paris Olympics behind Spain and New Zealand:

The United States successfully defended its Tokyo team jumping silver medal in Paris with runs from Laura Kraut, McLain Ward and Karl Cook. This is the United States' first equestrian medal in Paris:

Team USA's Brady Ellison and Casey Kaufhold defeated India in the mixed team archery event at the Paris Olympic Games:

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz overwhelmed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada to reach the men's singles final in tennis at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on Friday: