Watch highlights from Day 8 of the Paris Olympics

Rowing, track and field, soccer, basketball, judo, and more! Here are some highlights from Day 8 of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

In rowing, Great Britain held off a hard-charging Netherlands crew for gold in men's eight with the United States rounding out the podium and taking home bronze, its first medal in this event since 2008:

At the track, Kenny Bednarek posted the day's top time (9.97 seconds) in the men's 100m heats:

In tennis, the Australian team of Matt Ebden and John Peers take the gold medal in the men's doubles in a super tiebreaker on Saturday, when the team topped Americans Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek, 6-7(6), 7-6(1), and 10-8:

Trinity Rodman once again showcased her skills at the 2024 Paris Olympics, this time scoring a finesse shot from the edge of the box to give the U.S. women's national soccer team a one-goal lead in extra time against Japan:

Vincent Hancock added a fourth men's skeet gold medal to his legendary list of shooting accolades, though he needed to get past a shooter he coaches, Connor Prince, to do it:

Simone Biles locked up her seventh career Olympic gold medal with the help of her eponymous Yurchenko double pike during the event final at the 2024 Paris Olympics:

Stephen Nedoroscik secured his second Olympic bronze medal of the Paris Games with a spectacular pommel horse routine in the final:

Anthony Edwards was the star of the show for the U.S. against Puerto Rico, pouring in a game-high 26 points including a highlight windmill dunk:

20-year-old Julien Alfred stunned Sha'Carri Richardson in the women's 100m final, winning St. Lucia's first Olympic medal with a run of 10.72 seconds:

Ryan Crouser won a historic third straight shot put gold medal, becoming the first athlete in history to do so. U.S. teammate Joe Kovacs took silver for the third straight Olympics:

Teddy Riner, the most decorated Olympic judoka of all time, defeated Japan's Tatsuru Saito in a golden score tiebreaker to give France the judo mixed team win and his second gold medal of the Paris Olympics:

Katie Ledecky made all kinds of history in her final race of the 2024 Paris Olympics, winning the women's 800m freestyle for the fourth consecutive Olympics: