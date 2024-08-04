Watch highlights from Day 9 of the Paris Olympics

More gold medals were awarded on Sunday at the 2024 Summer Olympics. Here are some highlights from Day 9 of the Paris Games.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone made her Paris debut in the women's 400m hurdles fresh off setting a new world record for the fifth time. She breezed into the semifinals along with Femke Bol of the Netherlands:

South Korean archer Kim Woojin won gold in the men's individual event after narrowly defeating American Brady Ellison in a shoot-off in the final at the 2024 Paris Olympics:

Middleweight boxer Cindy Ngamba won her quarterfinal bout against France's Davina Michel. In doing so, she is guaranteed a medal — the first for the Refugee Olympic Team:

Suni Lee successfully defended her uneven bar bronze from the Tokyo Games with a stunning routine:

Novak Djokovic of Serbia won his first Olympic gold medal on Sunday after he defeated Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in straight sets. Djokovic didn't drop one set during his time at the Olympic tournament:

Francisca Crovetto of Chile won gold in women's skeet at the 2024 Paris Olympics, beating Britain's Amber Rutter in a shoot-off at the Chateauroux Shooting Center on Sunday:

It was a thrilling final day at Le Golf National. Watch the highlights as the world's best went down to the wire for gold, silver and bronze in the Olympic men's golf event:

American Bobby Finke set a pace that couldn't be matched in the men's 1500m freestyle, securing not only gold but a world record:

U.S. cyclist Kristen Faulkner surprised everyone when she won the women's road race at the 2024 Paris Games with a time of 3:49:23. Marianne Vos edged out Lotte Kopecky for silver. Chloe Dygert's crash impacted the race:

A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Jackie Young delivered on offense and a stifling defensive effort led the U.S. women's basketball team past Germany in its group-stage finale:

In the final swimming race of the 2024 Paris Olympics, an all-star lineup of American women including Regan Smith and Torri Huske broke the world record in the 4x100m medley relay:

Noah Lyles won his first Olympic gold medal in an epic photo finish, edging Jamaica's Kishane Thompson by five-thousandths of a second. American Fred Kerley took bronze: