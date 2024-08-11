Watch highlights from the last day of the Paris Olympics

The 2024 Summer Olympics wrapped up on Sunday with a few final games and the always exciting Closing Ceremony.

The U.S. made all three of its penalty shots and Hungary missed all three in the bronze medal game of the men's water polo tournament on Sunday. The U.S. won its first men's water polo medal in 16 years:

Italy needed three sets and just over an hour to roll the United States on its way to its first-ever Olympic medal:

American Jennifer Valente successfully defended her gold in the women's omnium. It's her second gold of the Games after winning the women's team pursuit. Poland's Daria Pikulik won silver and Ally Wollaston won bronze:

Sifan Hassan won the Paris Olympic women's marathon in Olympic record time to win her third medal of the Paris Games after claiming bronze in the 5,000m and 10,000m:

The U.S. women's basketball team was sorely tested, but A'ja Wilson delivered a big double-double and Gabby Williams had her foot on the line for the would-be game-tying bucket as Team USA held on for another gold medal:

Mike Tirico breaks down the Court of Arbitration for Sport's ruling on Jordan Chiles' score in the floor final due to an inquiry technicality:

See how athletes settle themselves, and hype themselves up, in the moments before they compete on the Olympic stage:

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Team USA's Kennedy Blades earns 76kg freestyle wrestling silver. Her opponent, Yuka Kagami, wins Japan's record 8th wrestling gold of these Games:

It was a wild two weeks of men's basketball at the Paris Olympics, featuring more than its fair share of high-flying dunks:

After two Olympics without spectators, sports fans from all over the world journeyed to Paris to cheer their hearts out:

Carrying the flag for Team USA, swimmer Katie Ledecky and rower Nick Mead tell Mike Tirico how it feels to walk into the Stade de France for the Closing Ceremony:

At the Closing Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the otherworldly Golden Voyager is on a quest through a dystopian future. He encounters Nike, the goddess of victory, as the Olympic spirit is awakened: