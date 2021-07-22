Young gymnasts, inspired by Olympics, show off their skills at the beach

Young athletes from Central Coast Gymnastics showed off their Olympic spirit at Avila Beach on Wednesday.

The gym hosted a beach training day for its young competitors.

About 30 gymnasts took to the beach for the outdoor training, practicing their flips and cartwheels while being inspired by the USA competitors in Tokyo.

"They're looking forward to watching Simone Biles out on the floor as well as all of her events. She's absolutely amazing," said Ariana Spaulding, Central Coast Gymnastics' Girls Team Coach.

"It is so fun. This is one of my favorite things to do, being a part of the gym. The beach workouts are always a good hit and everyone comes and we just have fun, do flips and show off and it's great," said Mikaela Pitts, gymnast.

The gym says they have already decorated their facility to support Team USA.

They will also be hosting an Olympic Flip Fest Summer Camp coming up July 26-30.