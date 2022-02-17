Orcutt Academy tops Santa Maria 66-41 to advance to the quarterfinals

CIF Central Division III Girls Basketball: #2 Orcutt Academy tops #15 Santa Maria 66-41 to advance to the quarterfinals. The Spartans play #7 Dinuba on Friday.
