The Orcutt National 12U Little League team is headed to the state tournament for the second straight year. The tournament is double elimination.

The state tournament winner will then advance to the West Region tournament in San Bernardino on August sixth. The winner of the regional will then advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport.

Orcutt National will play on Saturday in Eastvale at 9 a.m.

The Orcutt National Little League is taking donating here to fund the trip to the state.