Oregon and Washington join USC and UCLA in Big Ten Conference

The Big Ten Conference just added two Pac-12 teams to their list.

Washington and Oregon join USC and UCLA, leaving four teams remaining in the dwingling Pac-12 Conference.

Only Oregon State, Cal, Stanford, and Washington State remain.

Oregon and Washington finalized a deal to join the Big Ten beginning in the 2024-2025 season.

The schools applied for membership earlier on Friday and were accepted after a Big Ten vote later that day.

Both west coast schools are reported to receive only a partial share of the conference allotment through the length of its upcoming television deal, which goes through the 2029-2030 school year.

USC and UCLA both applied for membership after the Pac-12 ran into trouble renewing their media rights deals.

Big 12 Presidents admitted Arizona State and Utah into their conference on Friday as well. They will be joining Colorado and the University of Arizona, who now bring the Big 12 total to 18.

A Pac-12 media rights deal is expected in the near future, but we may be seeing a merger with the Mountain West Conference sooner rather than later.