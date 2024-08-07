As women shine in Olympic competitions, a sports bar focused on female athletes opens up

Women have shown incredible athleticism and skill in competitions throughout the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, from track and field to swimming and team sports. Now, a sports bar designed to focus on the achievements of women athletes has opened up in Long Beach, California to celebrate those achievements.

Jackie Diener, the owner of Watch Me! Sports Bar said soccer has — "by far" — been one of the most popular sports for patrons of her concept bar to enjoy.

"Most people are rooting for team USA, so that's pretty fun," Diener said.

The women's water polo team works out locally there in Long Beach, so that seems to have gained the team more attention as their local bar, Diener said. And women's basketball is another popular draw at Watch Me!

According to Diener, "We're seeing more women in executive roles in marketing so that they are able to make different decisions than had been made in the past," one of the reasons she believes we're seeing a jump in the popularity of women's sports on television.

Diener says there are many women-focused sports bars in various locations, and says the group of women sports bar owners support each other.