Paso Robles High School graduate Josh Oliver scores his second touchdown of the year against Denver

Paso Robles High School graduate and football standout, Josh Oliver, scored his second touchdown of the season Sunday night against the Denver Broncos.

Oliver received a 3-yard pass from quarterback Joshua Dobbs in the second quarter to put Minnesota up 7-3. Minnesota went on to lose 21-20 in the final minutes after a game-winning touchdown pass from Broncos quarterback Russel Wilson.

Oliver's first touchdown came earlier this year in the Vikings 28-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, where the San Jose State graduate caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to tie the game 7-7 in the second quarter.

Oliver caught his first career touchdown pass from a yard out from quarterback Lamar Jackson in Week 3 of the 2022 season against the New England Patriots.

After being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 3rd round of the 2019 NFL draft, Oliver was traded to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a conditional 2022-seventh round pick coming off of surgery for a broken bone in his foot.

On March 13, 2023, the Paso Robles 2015 graduate signed a 3-year, $21 million dollar contract with the Minnesota Vikings as a top run-blocking tight end in the NFL.