Patrick Laird to host a skills camp at Mission Prep on Saturday

Mission Prep graduate and current NFL player Patrick Laird is hosting a skills camp for student-athletes on Saturday morning at Mission Prep High School. Laird has done a lot in the community but one thing he has always wanted to do is hold a camp at his alma mater.

"It means a lot to me to come back to SLO area and the Central Coast. I love telling everyone I play football with and my coaches on the east coast that I'm from a small town, and I'm really proud of that, love to rep the Central Coast," Laird said.

The camp begins at 10 a.m. at Mission. For more information on the skills camp here.