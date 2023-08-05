Watch Now
Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi becomes the first WNBA player to reach 10,000 points Thursday night

Darryl Webb/AP
Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi (3)
Posted at 12:38 AM, Aug 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-05 03:38:07-04

Phoenix Mercury star, Diana Taurasi, reached another milestone in her decorated career by becoming the first player to score 10,000 points in league history.

Taurasi needed 18 points to reach the milestone entering the game against the Atlanta Dream, Thursday night.

The 41-year-old scored her 10,000th basket on a three-pointer in the 91-71 victory over the Dream.

The star stands atop the WNBA's all-time leading scorer list.

Taurasi told ESPN she hoped the basket didn't mess with the momentum and the Mercury needed the win, but it was a nice feeling when anticipation works out your way.

The former MVP finished the night with a season-high 42 points, the most she's scoring during regulation in a game in her career.

According to ESPN, Taurasi is the oldest player in league history to score 40 or more points in a game.

Taurasi said when you do something you love and you obsess with it, you just always want to push the limits.

