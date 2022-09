The Epic Central Coast Tennis Classic is heating up.

Number 1 seed Madison Brengle topped Arianne Hartono in singles Wednesday. Other players advancing are number 5 seed Nao Hibino from Japan, Janice Tjen from Indonesia, Maria Mateas from the U.S. and Sophie Chang from the U.S.

The quarterfinals will be played Friday, the semi-finals on Saturday and the finals for singles and doubles will be played on Sunday.

The winner of the USTA Pro Circuit will win $60,000.