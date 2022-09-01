Player to Watch: Lompoc senior quarterback Cavin Ross

Cavin Ross is a four-year starting quarterback for the Lompoc Braves. Ross has started in 26 total games as a Brave and in those 26 games, he has 69 touchdowns and nearly 6,000 passing yards.

Ross has broken every passing record at Lompoc High School: Completions in a game, season and career, touchdown passes in a game, season and career, passing yards in a game, season and career and the longest pass completion in school history.

In Lompoc's 51-12 win this season against Agoura, Ross completed 14 of 17 passes with five touchdowns in the air and two on the ground.

In the Braves 54-7 win against Pioneer Valley, Ross completed 13 of 17 passes for 299 passing yards and six touchdowns.

Ross is now on the hunt to break county records in passing yards and touchdown passes.

Lompoc plays at Cabrillo on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

