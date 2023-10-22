Quarterback Sam Huard tied for second-most completions in program history in 24-17 win over Northern Colorado

Sophomore quarterback Sam Huard completed 31-of-39 passes, throwing for 333 yards en route to a 24-17 victory over Northern Colorado Saturday night at Mustang Memorial Field. Huard's 31 completed passes were the most by a Cal Poly player in 23 years.

Huard's passing yards were the most completed passes by a Mustang quarterback since Seth Burford on Nov. 4, 2000. The redshirt sophomore is tied for second-most with Alli Abrew, who also completed 31 passes when the Mustangs visited Idaho on Oct. 5, 1996.

Burford holds the Cal Poly Division I record with 34 completed passes.

Northern Colorado led off the game with a five-minute drive that resulted in a touchdown.

Mark Biggins tied things up with 2:06 remaining in the first quarter with a 1-yard rush. Biggins, also a highlight of the night, rushed for a career-high 77 rushing yards. The team as a whole had a season-high 183 rushing yards, moving past the 100-yard mark for the first time all season.

Huard connected with Logan Booher and Bryson Allen for his two touchdown passes in the win.

Allen finished with a career high 90 receiving yards including the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Cal Poly follows the win with a bye week and will resume play against Eastern Washington on Saturday, Nov. 4 at Roos Field.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m.