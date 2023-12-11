Watch Now
Raiders' Maxx Crosby becomes first player in franchise history to record 50+ sacks in first five NFL seasons

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) tackles Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 10:31 PM, Dec 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-11 01:31:48-05

In the Las Vegas Raiders' 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Crosby became just one of five players in franchise history to reach 50-plus career sacks. He's also the only player in Raiders history to reach that number in his first five NFL seasons.

More notably, he's coming off of a leg infection. The two-time Pro Bowler had to be taken to the hospital when bacteria was found in the fluid drawn from his left knee leading up to Week 12's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to his podcast. Crosby ended up recording sack number 49 and rested the following Sunday during the Raiders' BYE week.

The 26-year-old is the 31st defender in NFL history to reach 50-plus sacks in his first five NFL seasons.

