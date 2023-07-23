Watch Now
Sports

Actions

RHP Drew Thorpe earns Pitcher of the Month accolades for the South Atlantic League in High-A ball

Drew Thorpe
Cal Poly Athletics
Cuesta College 2022 Graduation 5/20/22 Photo by Owen Main
Drew Thorpe
Posted at 11:59 PM, Jul 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-23 02:59:41-04

Cal Poly Baseball alumnus Drew Thorpe is having quite the season in High-A ball for the New York Yankees organization.

Thorpe was named the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month for June posting a .31 ERA by allowing just one run in 28.2 innings pitched, striking out 34, and walking only six.

The right-hander led all pitchers in both minor and major league baseball in ERA for the month of June.

Thorpe currently sits at a 10-1 record with a 2.08 era in the minors so far this season.

The Cal Poly alumnus currently has a 124-31 strike-out-to-walk ratio and sits at number six in prospect rankings for the Yankees organization.

Thorpe is the highest-ranked pitcher in the Yankees prospect rankings while owning one of the best changeups in his draft class.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg