RHP Drew Thorpe earns Pitcher of the Month accolades for the South Atlantic League in High-A ball

Cal Poly Baseball alumnus Drew Thorpe is having quite the season in High-A ball for the New York Yankees organization.

Thorpe was named the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month for June posting a .31 ERA by allowing just one run in 28.2 innings pitched, striking out 34, and walking only six.

The right-hander led all pitchers in both minor and major league baseball in ERA for the month of June.

Thorpe currently sits at a 10-1 record with a 2.08 era in the minors so far this season.

The Cal Poly alumnus currently has a 124-31 strike-out-to-walk ratio and sits at number six in prospect rankings for the Yankees organization.

Thorpe is the highest-ranked pitcher in the Yankees prospect rankings while owning one of the best changeups in his draft class.