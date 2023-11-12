Sam Huard breaks single-game completions record with 37in Mustangs' 41-30 loss to No. 9 Sacramento State

Sophomore quarterback Sam Huard broke a 23-year-old school record for completions on Saturday in the Mustangs 41-30 loss against No. 9 Sacramento State with 37.

Huard completed 37-of-58 passes which surpassed Seth Burford who held the title for 23 years in his game against Northern Iowa in 2000 with 34 completions. To cap off an impressive night, the lefty also threw for the second-most yards in school history with 483 yards. Huard's 58 pass attempts were the second-most in school history.

While the Mustangs might have fallen for a fourth-straight time to the Hornets, it was ultimately the toughest fought battle of the season. The 539 total yards of offense are the most for the Mustangs since posting 607 in a 52-34 win over San Diego in 2019.

Sophomore Michael Brisco was on the receiving end of Huard's two touchdown passes. Brisco finished with three catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Bryson Allen had seven catches on the day for 116 yards while junior Giancarlo Woods collected 10 receptions for 107 yards in the offensive onslought.

Sacramento State held onto a 31-23 lead to close out the first half. Huard had completed 22-of-33 passes for 325 yards in the first half paired with those two touchdown passes to Briscoe to keep the Mustangs within reach.

The Cal Poly defense allowed a touchdown in the third quarter and a field goal in the fourth. Freshman running back Paul Holyfield Jr. had a 3-yard rushing touchdown in the third to keep the offense within one score, but Cal Poly failed to put points on the board in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback.

Cal Poly will end their season at home against Weber State at 5 p.m. at Mustang Memorial Field Presented by French Hospital on Nov. 18. Weber State is coming off of a 31-29 win over No. 4 Idaho.