Sam Huard throws three touchdowns for 225 yards in Mustangs 59-19 loss to Montana State

Sophomore quarterback Sam Huard completed 19 of his 35 pass attempts, connecting with three different receivers for all three of his touchdown passes in the 59-19 loss to Montana State Saturday evening.

Giancarlo Woods, Evan Burkhart, and Tyrece Fairly-Diyem were on the receiving end of those three touchdown passes to help the Mustangs cut the defecit to 38-19 in the third quarter.

The Bobcats and their accumulated 578 yards of offense had scored 21 unanswered points from that point on and it proved to be too much for Cal Poly on the road.

Burkhart finished the game with a career-high 86 receiving yards while safety Brian Dukes, Jr. lead the game with nine tackles.

Montana State quarterback Sean Chambers completed 7 of his 19 pass attempts, throwing for 151 yards with two rushing touchdowns in the first half.

Cal Poly heads back home 0-4 in conference play. The Mustangs host Northern Colorado at home on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The Bears are not only looking for their first conference win as well, but their first win overall.

Kickoff at Mustang Memorial Field next week is 5:02 p.m.