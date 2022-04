San Luis Obispo high school swim and dive team sweeps Arroyo Grande on all four levels on Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers have not lost a meet in six years.

Daniel Elwyn broke the 100-meter breaststroke school record with a time of 58.44 seconds.

The final results for varsity girls: SLO 192, Arroyo Grande 122, and boys varsity SLO 182, Arroyo Grande 133.