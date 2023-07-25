Santa Maria STB Elite 12U 4-0 in Cooperstown Dreams Park Baseball Tournament

The STB Elite 12U are still in Cooperstown, New York taking advantage at Dream Park through their first four games of tournament play.

The Santa Maria based team defeated Brad Mar Pine Athletics earlier Monday morning and will resume play on Tuesday following a rain delay.

The 90 tournament teams are well taken care of at Dream's Park with a uniform cleaning service for games that have concluded for the day.

The team currently ranks seventh in the tournament with a 4-0 record.

STB Elite are currently outscoring their opponents 75-14 and will conclude tournament play July 27th.