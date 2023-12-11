Santa Ynez senior wide receiver Daulton Beard announces commitment to Portland State

Santa Ynez senior wide receiver Daulton Beard announced on X, formally known as Twitter, Friday night that he is commited to Portland State University.

Beard had offers from Colorado State University, the University of Nevada, the University of Hawaii, and Eastern Washington University according to his instagram.

The 6-foot-5 receiver appeared in nine games this fall. Beard had 37 receives for 714 yards, averaging 19.3 yards per catch, and 79.3 yards a game. The Portland-bound senior had nine touchdowns on the 2023 football season.

Beard put his skills on the map in 2022 during his junior year where he appeared in all 11 games, with 77 receives, totaling 1,272 yards, averaging 155.6 yards a game. He ranked 47th in the nation at one point with that yardage total.

Beard is one of three 2024 wide receiver commits to Portland State. He'll be joining a Viking team that finished 4-4 in the Big Sky Conference, and 5-6 overall last season.

He'll be signing his letter of intent on Friday Dec. 15 at 11:40 a.m. at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.