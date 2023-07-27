Second game in FIFA Women's World Cup ends in a draw between team USA and the Netherlands 1-1

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continued Wednesday between the United States and the Netherlands at New Zealand's Wellington Regional Stadium.

The USWNT ended game two in a draw with the Netherlands, 1-1.

The game was a rematch of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final, when the United States bested the Netherlands 2-0 in their second-consecutive Women's World Cup title.

In game two of group play, the Netherlands capitalized early in the 17th minute of play with a goal from Jill Roord.

In the 59th minute co-captain Lindsey Horan is tackled hard by her Lyon teammate, Danielle van de Donk, but recovers during the half to score the tying goal for the Americans in the 62nd minute with a header.

The draw snapped a 13-consecutive win streak at the World Cup for the women's team.

Team USA has one match remaining in Group E against Portugal on August 1st.