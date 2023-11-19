Senior Dominique Thompson shines in Cal Poly's 48-21 loss to Weber State as the Mustangs close out the season

Senior wide receiver Dominique Thompson was on the receiving end of two touchdown passes, one in the first from sophomore quarterback Sam Huard to lead Weber State 14-7 and the second in the fourth quarter from senior quarterback Spencer Brasch to close out the Mustangs' 2023 campaign with the last score of the season.

Thompson finished the game with a career high 116 yards in his final collegiate appearance Saturday night as the Mustangs were handed a 48-21 loss to the Wildcats.

Cal Poly opened the game with a Michael Otterstead touchdown pass from Huard to lead Weber State 7-0. With the score knotted at 14 to end a strong first quarter, the Wildcats ended the first half with a pair of field goals and continued their scoring into the second half while holding Cal Poly's offense to one score.

Weber State quarterback Richie Munoz finished with five touchdown passes and one rushing touchdown en route to a 4-4 conference record and a 6-5 overall record for the Wildcats.

Sam Huard threw for 199 yards for Cal Poly and completed his first 10 attempts to help hand the Mustangs an early 14-7 lead. The sophomore finished his first season as a Mustang with 2,247 passing yards, the sixth-highest total in single-season program history. His 184 completions rank fifth in single-season history while his 18 passing touchdowns rank seventh.

Junior lineman Elijah Ponder recorded his Big Sky Conference-leading 10th sack. Ponder holds the ninth-highest single-season total in program history and is the first Mustang with a double-digit sack total since Buck Buchanan Award winner Chris Gocong produced a record 23.5 in 2005.

"We have 42 players on this roster out of 110 that showed up on Cal Poly for their first ball ever this fall. So when you have forty percent of your roster just show up on campus and be here for three or four months to ask them to come in to the best conference in FCS football and go in and compete and win week in, week out and be in that position, it's not easy," head coach Paul Wulff said. "We've done a great job recruiting. We've got great young men. This off season is going to be huge. The work we need to do behind the scenes from now, to next September, that's going to have a huge impact on what (this team) is going to look like next fall."

"You know, obviously, the games don't show for it, but we always come out here, and we fight," Dominique Thompson said. "It's a young team all around. They're going to be able to pick the pieces up."

Cal Poly finished the season 3-8 overall and 1-7 in conference, finishing above just Northern Colorado in Big Sky Conference standings.