Seven Morro Bay Pirates selected for 2022 FCA All-Star game

Posted at 7:03 PM, May 18, 2022

Alexis Martinez, Joshua Gomez, Christian Merrill, Dylan Turner, Noah Howard, Pablo Araujo, and Phoenix Popp will represent Morro Bay in the 2022 FCA All-Star game on June 4th.



