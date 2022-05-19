Seven Morro Bay Pirates selected for 2022 FCA All-Star game

Alexis Martinez, Joshua Gomez, Christian Merrill, Dylan Turner, Noah Howard, Pablo Araujo, and Phoenix Popp will represent Morro Bay in the 2022 FCA All-Star game on June 4th.
