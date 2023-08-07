Simone Biles advances to National Championships in San Jose, August 24-27

Simone Biles officially made her return back to gymnastics on Saturday at the Core Hydration Classic in Illinois after stepping away from the sport to focus on her mental health.

Biles entered the event looking to qualify for the U.S. National Championships and blew the competition out of the water.

Biles finished with a final tally of 59.100, five points higher than the second-place finisher, Leanne Wong.

Biles got her best score, 15.4, on the vault with a Yurchenko double pike, a move that has never been done before by another female athlete.

Should Biles land the Yurchenko double pike on the international stage, the move is sure to be named after her.

Biles competed in the bars scoring a 14.0, the only event where she received a minimal deduction for twisting slightly early on her pirouette.

Biles competed on the balance beam and finished with a 14.8.

On the floor exercise, Biles scored a 14.9 to keep her lead earlier against the rest of the competition.

Biles will head to San Jose, August 24-27, where she and others will compete for national titles and a place on the U.S. National Team before the Paris Olympic Games take place.

Welcome back, Simone Biles.